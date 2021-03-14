A graduation trip to Cancun put Argentina on alert: 44 young people returned with COVID-19

A delegation of young Argentines went from enjoying the sun, sand, and sea of ​​the Mexican Caribbean to being in isolation and strict medical observation.

This Saturday the government of Argentina reported 44 people who returned from a flight from Cancun, Quintana Roo tested positive for coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires.

According to the Ministry of Health of Argentina, the delegation was made up of 149 graduates who made a graduation trip and are residents of the city of Buenos Aires.

They immediately began with the identification and tracking of the people with whom they shared the flight to instruct them to carry out a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

To confirm the diagnosis, the Ministry of Health carried out a PCR test on the 44 young people who presented a positive antigen test. The test samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory, Anlis-Malbrán, for its genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2, in order to monitor possible variants of the virus.

At the global level, three different variants have been identified, which has caused concern, since they have already generated community transmission in many countries throughout the world. They are B.1.1.7, originally detected in the United Kingdom; the P1, detected in Brazil; and 501Y.V2, detected in South Africa.

Due to these facts, the Argentine government reiterated in a statement the recommendation to avoid travel abroad for non-essential reasons, in line with the reduction of flights from Europe and countries in the South American region.

They also added that passengers who return to the country must have a mandatory 10-day quarantine and will undergo a PCR test.

So far, neither the government of Quintana Roo nor that of the Benito Juárez City Council, to which Cancún belongs, have issued a statement.

In mid- November 2020, the Art with Me Festival held in Tulum, Quintana Roo, far from being a meeting of art, music, and culture, became a superspreader of COVID-19 infections, especially for tourists from the United States.

The five-day, four-night outdoor event caused symptoms of fever, fatigue, loss of smell and taste for hundreds of Americans. According to the private testing company for the coronavirus, Checkmate Health Strategies, around 70% of the positives, detected in the 179 tests they carried out in the week after the festival, were linked to the Tulum parties.