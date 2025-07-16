Travelers face delays at Ameca Bridge National Guard checkpoint

The new Ameca Bridge National Guard checkpoint between Jalisco and Nayarit is turning a 15‑minute drive into up to an hour. Travelers should allow extra time. Traffic between Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay has become a daily test of patience. Since the National Guard set up a checkpoint at the…

Traffic between Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay has become a daily test of patience. Since the National Guard set up a checkpoint at the Ameca Bridge on the Jalisco–Nayarit border, what used to be a quick 15‑minute drive from the airport now takes 40 to 60 minutes. With no easy detours and major roadwork at Las Juntas, drivers face long lines, unpredictable waits and frustration each time they cross the state line.

Ameca Bridge National Guard checkpoint slows traffic

The Federal Security Force installed the checkpoint to boost roadside inspections and curb illegal transport across state lines. Checkpoints are common tools for law enforcement, but this one sits on the only direct route linking Puerto Vallarta with Nayarit’s coastal towns. Every vehicle—private car, taxi, bus and delivery truck—must stop for document checks and random vehicle inspections before proceeding into Jalisco. While authorities have not confirmed how long the checkpoint will remain, the added inspection time has created a persistent bottleneck.

Local bus operators report that their airport-to-beach runs now take twice as long. “We used to do four trips before breakfast,” says a bus driver on condition of anonymity. “Now we only manage two, and people are late.” Taxi drivers warn of surge rates during peak hours. Ride-share apps flag the area as a high‑delay zone and automatically apply higher fares. Tour operators urge guests to adjust pick‑up times by at least 30 minutes.

Residents who commute daily dread the unpredictable delays. With no secondary highways linking the two states, many have tried side roads through small towns, only to hit narrow streets clogged by traffic from nearby developments. Delivery services warn of late packages. Emergency vehicles risk being held up if they cross the checkpoint during busy periods—an issue that local first‑responder groups have flagged to officials.

Public transportation feels the pinch too. Municipal buses, which once ran on tight schedules, now struggle to keep up frequency. Some lines have cut stops or reduced runs to cope with the longer travel time. Tourists who pre‑book shuttles now find itineraries slipping, with hotels advising guests to plan for extra drive time. Luggage and passengers pile up in the checkpoint queue, prompting calls for clearer signage and better line management.

Construction at the Las Juntas interchange compounds the problem. State highway crews are rebuilding ramps and overpasses on the main highway north of the bridge. Lane closures and temporary detours force even more vehicles into the checkpoint’s single open lane. Neither federal nor state authorities have provided a coordinated timeline for finishing both the checkpoint and roadwork.

Until officials set firm deadlines, drivers must adapt. If you plan to leave the airport at 9 a.m., aim for a 7 a.m. departure. Pack water and snacks, load your favorite playlist, and consider downloading live‑traffic apps for real‑time updates. Tour operators recommend staying on the Nayarit side overnight if you have an early morning excursion.

Patience and planning are the only guaranteed ways to beat the delay. Keep an eye on municipal social media for any updates on checkpoint hours or lane openings. For now, allow at least an hour for what used to be a 15‑minute journey—and remember that a little extra time can save a lot of stress on the road.

