Are Trump Tariffs The Biggest Insider Trading Scheme in American History?

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Opinion – Letter to the Editor) - The prospect of a major insider trading scheme orchestrated at the highest levels of power in the United States is profoundly unsettling. Yet that is precisely the scenario that some observers of the Trump era find themselves seriously contemplating. When corporate executives, political elites, and tech billionaires come together under the umbrella of shared interest, the lines between policymaking, business strategy, and personal enrichment can blur—sometimes so seamlessly that the public barely notices. But the argument is growing louder that President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the orchestrated market swings, and the 90-day “pause” might all be parts of a grand manipulation scheme designed to benefit those with insider knowledge.