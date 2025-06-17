Baja California Sur surfers win six golds at CONADE 2025 in Manzanillo

/ CONADE 2025, Mexican sports, national olympics, sporting events, Sports, surfing, youth athletes / By

Baja California Sur Manzanillo

Baja California Sur’s surf team dominated the 2025 CONADE Nationals with six gold medals in Manzanillo, making it the state’s most successful sport this year.

Baja California Sur’s surf delegation delivered a standout performance at the 2025 CONADE National Olympics, claiming six gold medals and securing the title as the state’s top-performing sport at this year’s national youth competition.

From June 11 to 16, the country’s best young surfers gathered on the beaches of Manzanillo, Colima, for events in shortboard, longboard, and bodyboarding. The Baja California Sur team left an undeniable mark, racking up a total of 14 medals—six gold, five silver, and three bronze—placing the state 26th overall in the national medal count.

Noé Fiol Verduzco, director of the South Californian Sports Institute (INSUDE), praised the surfers for their achievement, calling it a milestone for local athletics. “This logically places them as the sport with the greatest number of first-place finishes for the Baja California Sur delegation so far,” Fiol said.

Among the gold medalists were Coral Jeanne Bonilla Bishop and María Marley Pineda Castillo, who both took top honors in the 17–18 girls’ category. In the 15–16 division, Demi Jean Roberts climbed the podium with a gold medal of her own. On the boys’ side, Cooper Jack Roberts (17–18), Bastian Guzmán Memije (12–14), and Lucas Andrés Nobili (15–16) each secured first-place finishes in their respective divisions.

The silver medalists included Ana Emilia Dorantes, Anthony Marlin Corado Razo, Vali Quetzal Olea, Xaviera Pérez Hinojosa, and Bruce Corado Razo, all of whom contributed to the state’s medal haul with strong performances across disciplines.

Bronze medals went to Vitto Dalvit, Luciana Salas Olivares, and a second podium finish for Demi Jean Roberts—underscoring both individual and team depth within the South Californian lineup.

The team’s success in Manzanillo not only reinforced surfing’s rising profile in Baja California Sur but also highlighted the state’s investment in youth sports. For a region with a deep coastline and a thriving surf culture, the results felt like both a celebration of tradition and a sign of things to come.

With another national competition behind them, Baja California Sur’s surfers return home not just as champions, but as a bright beacon for the future of Mexican surfing.

Baja California Sur’s surf team dominated the 2025 CONADE Nationals with six gold medals in Manzanillo, making it the state’s . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top