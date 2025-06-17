Baja California Sur surfers win six golds at CONADE 2025 in Manzanillo

Baja California Sur’s surf team dominated the 2025 CONADE Nationals with six gold medals in Manzanillo, making it the state’s most successful sport this year.

Baja California Sur’s surf delegation delivered a standout performance at the 2025 CONADE National Olympics, claiming six gold medals and securing the title as the state’s top-performing sport at this year’s national youth competition.

From June 11 to 16, the country’s best young surfers gathered on the beaches of Manzanillo, Colima, for events in shortboard, longboard, and bodyboarding. The Baja California Sur team left an undeniable mark, racking up a total of 14 medals—six gold, five silver, and three bronze—placing the state 26th overall in the national medal count.

Noé Fiol Verduzco, director of the South Californian Sports Institute (INSUDE), praised the surfers for their achievement, calling it a milestone for local athletics. “This logically places them as the sport with the greatest number of first-place finishes for the Baja California Sur delegation so far,” Fiol said.

Among the gold medalists were Coral Jeanne Bonilla Bishop and María Marley Pineda Castillo, who both took top honors in the 17–18 girls’ category. In the 15–16 division, Demi Jean Roberts climbed the podium with a gold medal of her own. On the boys’ side, Cooper Jack Roberts (17–18), Bastian Guzmán Memije (12–14), and Lucas Andrés Nobili (15–16) each secured first-place finishes in their respective divisions.

The silver medalists included Ana Emilia Dorantes, Anthony Marlin Corado Razo, Vali Quetzal Olea, Xaviera Pérez Hinojosa, and Bruce Corado Razo, all of whom contributed to the state’s medal haul with strong performances across disciplines.

Bronze medals went to Vitto Dalvit, Luciana Salas Olivares, and a second podium finish for Demi Jean Roberts—underscoring both individual and team depth within the South Californian lineup.

The team’s success in Manzanillo not only reinforced surfing’s rising profile in Baja California Sur but also highlighted the state’s investment in youth sports. For a region with a deep coastline and a thriving surf culture, the results felt like both a celebration of tradition and a sign of things to come.

With another national competition behind them, Baja California Sur’s surfers return home not just as champions, but as a bright beacon for the future of Mexican surfing.