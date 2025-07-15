Carla Verenice Estrada charged with improper public service in Puerto Vallarta

Carla Verenice Estrada, Puerto Vallarta, Morena, Anti‑Corruption, Public Service, Nepotism, Jalisco Prosecutor Carla Verenice Estrada charged for improper public service in Puerto Vallarta after her term for letting her son‑in‑law and nephew collect wages without work. Former Morena councilwoman Carla Verenice Estrada now faces formal charges after a judge linked…

Former Morena councilwoman Carla Verenice Estrada now faces formal charges after a judge linked her to alleged crimes of improper performance of public office and dereliction of duty. The accusations center on her 2021–2024 term on the Puerto Vallarta city council and involve family members who drew pay without carrying out any work.

The Jalisco Anti‑Corruption Prosecutor’s Office says Estrada let her son‑in‑law and her nephew collect regular salaries as council advisors even though they never performed duties. Under state law, public servants must report any act or omission that might harm government interests. Investigators argue she failed to do so when the relatives received wages without logging hours or delivering services.

Court Decision

On Monday afternoon, Control and Orality Judge Miguel García Hernández reviewed evidence and decided to link Estrada to the criminal process. He found sufficient indications that she may have known about her relatives’ pay but did not stop it or notify her superiors in writing.

At the hearing, prosecutors presented the text of the Jalisco Penal Code, which defines improper exercise and abandonment of public service as willful failure to prevent harm to government assets or interests. The court agreed the aunt of the nephew and mother‑in‑law of the advisor fall under that statute.

Precautionary Measures

Judge García Hernández imposed several safeguards to ensure Estrada’s presence during the process:

Monthly check‑ins: She must report in person to the Precautionary Measures Unit each month.

She must report in person to the Precautionary Measures Unit each month. Travel restrictions: She may not leave Mexico for the next six months.

She may not leave Mexico for the next six months. Contact ban: She cannot approach the victims, offended parties, or witnesses during that period.

Prosecutors say these measures aim to protect the integrity of the investigation and the safety of those involved.

Investigation Timeline

Early 2023: A Puerto Vallarta resident filed a complaint alleging nepotism, pointing out the advisor was the councilwoman’s daughter’s boyfriend.

A Puerto Vallarta resident filed a complaint alleging nepotism, pointing out the advisor was the councilwoman’s daughter’s boyfriend. Subsequent probe: Investigators uncovered a second case, involving Estrada’s nephew. They traced payments made despite no evidence of work performed.

Investigators uncovered a second case, involving Estrada’s nephew. They traced payments made despite no evidence of work performed. Summons and initial hearing: Estrada failed to appear when first summoned. Authorities issued a formal notice and located her on Francisco Medina Ascencio Boulevard on July 8.

Estrada failed to appear when first summoned. Authorities issued a formal notice and located her on Francisco Medina Ascencio Boulevard on July 8. July 9 hearing: Prosecutors officially charged her with improper public service, dereliction of duty, and embezzlement, while her defense secured a 144‑hour period to gather evidence.

Prosecutors officially charged her with improper public service, dereliction of duty, and embezzlement, while her defense secured a 144‑hour period to gather evidence. July 14 hearing: The judge narrowed the charges to just improper performance and abandonment of duty, dropping the embezzlement count for lack of direct proof.

Next Steps

Estrada’s defense now has time to present additional evidence at a second hearing. If prosecutors prove she knowingly allowed her relatives to receive pay without work, she could face penalties that include prison time, fines, and a ban on holding public office. The case will return to court once both sides complete their presentations, likely before the six‑month measure period ends.

Citizens and political observers in Puerto Vallarta are watching closely. They note the case underlines growing public demand for accountability in local government. Whether this process restores confidence will depend on the final ruling and any disciplinary actions that follow.