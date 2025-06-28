Carnival Executives Highlight Puerto Vallarta as Key Port on Mexican Riviera Tour

Carnival executives concluded a tour of Mexico’s Pacific ports, praising Puerto Vallarta’s infrastructure, security, and passenger experience as a key destination on the Mexican Riviera.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Senior executives from Carnival Corporation completed a multi-port tour of Mexico’s Pacific Riviera this week, highlighting Puerto Vallarta as a standout destination for continued investment and passenger satisfaction.

The delegation, led by Vicky Rey, Vice President of Government Relations, and Rick Karakadze, Vice President of Global Security, visited maritime terminals in Ensenada, Mazatlán, La Paz, and Cabo San Lucas before concluding their tour in Puerto Vallarta. The goal: to evaluate infrastructure development, port security strategies, and the overall cruise passenger experience across the region.

According to the Puerto Vallarta National Port System Administration (Asipona), the executives toured the port facilities and visited local attractions commonly included in cruise itineraries to assess the full spectrum of services offered to travelers.

In a formal meeting held in the Asipona boardroom, local officials presented the significant economic contributions generated by cruise arrivals. The presentation emphasized job creation, the strength of the local tourism offerings, and the specialization of port services that support large cruise operations.

“The wide variety of port and related services offered to the cruise industry was showcased, highlighting the high level of specialization and satisfaction achieved in these services,” Asipona reported. “The high level of security and control of people, vehicles, and cargo entering the port was evident, supported by two key pillars: the ISPS Code and the Smart Safe Port Platform, established by the Ministry of the Navy.”

Puerto Vallarta’s ability to maintain secure, well-coordinated cruise operations was a recurring theme throughout the visit. Vice Admiral Manuel Roberto Farías Laguna, commander of the 12th Naval Zone, attended the meeting to underscore the seamless collaboration between the Navy, port authorities, and private stakeholders in ensuring smooth cruise operations.

Communication between tour operators and cruise security teams was also highlighted as a critical component of passenger safety and satisfaction. Asipona demonstrated how real-time coordination helps ensure that excursions run smoothly and that any potential incidents are quickly managed.

“Vicky Rey is deeply impressed by the excellent work being done in Puerto Vallarta, strengthening ties and promoting programs that will bring greater benefits to the Vallarta community,” Asipona said in a statement.

Carnival Corporation, which transports over 12 million passengers annually across its global fleet, affirmed its commitment to Puerto Vallarta as a key destination on the Mexican Riviera. Company executives praised the city’s high tourism ratings, robust infrastructure, and well-executed security protocols, all of which contribute to a consistently positive passenger experience.

The visit by Carnival’s leadership signals continued confidence in Puerto Vallarta’s role in the cruise industry, and may pave the way for future growth and deeper partnerships between cruise operators and local stakeholders.