Chlorine Spill Prompts Evacuation at City Express Hotel in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta News

A chlorine spill in the laundry area of City Express Hotel in Puerto Vallarta led to the evacuation of eight guests. One person reported respiratory irritation.

An accidental chlorine spill at the City Express hotel in Puerto Vallarta forced the evacuation of guests on Sunday morning after fumes from the chemical created a health hazard in the building’s southern hotel zone location.

The incident occurred in the hotel’s laundry area, where liquid chlorine was accidentally released. In response to the chemical spill, personnel from the Civil Protection and Fire Department arrived promptly to assess the situation and assist in the evacuation process.

Eight people were evacuated from the building as a precaution. Authorities reported that one individual experienced upper respiratory irritation due to exposure to chlorine gas, though the symptoms did not compromise their ability to breathe and did not require hospitalization.

Emergency responders implemented mechanical ventilation throughout the affected area to disperse the chlorine fumes and neutralize any lingering gas. Once the air quality was confirmed to be safe, authorities allowed the hotel to resume limited operations in the unaffected areas.

Municipal officials noted that the necessary recommendations and instructions have been issued to the hotel’s administration to prevent similar incidents in the future. This includes stricter handling and storage protocols for cleaning chemicals and regular staff training for emergency response.

Chlorine is commonly used in hotel settings for cleaning and disinfecting linens, surfaces, and pools, but it can be hazardous when mishandled. Exposure to chlorine gas, even at low concentrations, can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation. At higher concentrations, it can lead to coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, and in severe cases, chemical burns or pulmonary complications. Enclosed spaces, such as laundry rooms, increase the risk of toxic exposure when ventilation is inadequate.

Puerto Vallarta’s hotel industry has seen an increase in health and safety oversight as tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels. Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the risks posed by industrial chemicals in hospitality environments and the importance of compliance with chemical safety standards.

The City Express hotel remains operational, and no further health issues have been reported following the incident.

