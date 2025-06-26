CI Banco and Intercam banks in Puerto Vallarta operate normally after government seizure following US accusing banks of laundering for cartels

By

Puerto Vallarta News

CI Banco and Intercam Banco branches in Puerto Vallarta remain fully operational following a temporary management intervention by Mexico’s financial authorities.

CI Banco and Intercam Banco branches across Puerto Vallarta are operating without disruption, despite an official intervention by Mexico’s financial authorities aimed at temporarily replacing their administrative leadership. The move, announced through Press Release No. 25 by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), was described as a preventative action to safeguard public interests.

According to the CNBV, the intervention was ordered by its Governing Board under Article 129 of the Credit Institutions Law, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP). The resolution targets both CI Banco, S.A., Multiple Banking Institution, and Intercam Banco, S.A., Multiple Banking Institution, Intercam Grupo Financiero. The goal is to ensure the protection of depositors and creditors while allowing the banks to continue day-to-day operations.

The action follows concerns over potential consequences stemming from recent measures announced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which may have implications for the two institutions. Although the specific nature of those Treasury measures was not detailed in the press release, authorities emphasized that this is a supervisory step and not a liquidation or closure of operations.

Despite the federal intervention, a visit to local branches in Puerto Vallarta revealed a business-as-usual atmosphere. The three CI Banco locations—Las Glorias, Parque Hidalgo, and Olas Altas—as well as Intercam branches and its ATM points in Zona Romántica, Francisco Medina Ascencio, and 5 de Diciembre, are functioning normally. Clients were seen making routine transactions, and staff confirmed that all services remain uninterrupted.

“This temporary intervention is strictly managerial,” stated a source familiar with the decision. “The aim is to reinforce oversight, not to impede banking operations or limit access to customer funds.”

Both CI Banco and Intercam are considered mid-sized institutions in Mexico’s banking ecosystem, with a notable presence in tourist-heavy regions like Puerto Vallarta. Their stability is of particular importance in cities where a large portion of the economy depends on the secure flow of money from both local and foreign residents.

In its statement, the CNBV reiterated its confidence in the strength and resilience of the Mexican financial system. It assured the public that it continues working closely with other financial authorities to promote the integrity and proper functioning of banking institutions across the country.

“The public can rest assured,” the commission noted, “that their savings are protected, and the banking system remains stable.”

While the long-term implications of the U.S. Treasury’s involvement are still unclear, the current intervention is being positioned as a proactive effort by Mexico’s financial regulators to stay ahead of any potential issues.

Local residents and expats expressed cautious optimism about the news. “I use Intercam regularly for my banking needs and haven’t noticed any changes,” said a Canadian retiree living in Zona Romántica. “It’s good to know the authorities are being vigilant, but it’s also reassuring to see the bank open and functioning normally.”

As the situation develops, financial regulators have pledged to keep the public informed of any further measures or updates. For now, clients of CI Banco and Intercam in Puerto Vallarta can continue their banking activities without concern.

