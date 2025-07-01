Cruise ship arrivals in Puerto Vallarta drop to four in July due to hurricane season

Puerto Vallarta will see a significant slowdown in cruise tourism this July, with only four cruise ships scheduled to dock throughout the month. According to the National Port System Administration (Asipona Vallarta), the drop is linked to the tropical cyclone season now underway in the Pacific, which often prompts itinerary changes and cautionary pauses in cruise schedules.

The month’s first ship, Navigator of the Seas, is set to arrive on Tuesday, July 8, at 7:00 a.m. Docking at Pier 2, the 311-meter-long vessel will bring thousands of tourists to the city for a full-day visit before departing at 5:00 p.m.

Also on July 8, Puerto Vallarta will welcome an unscheduled Tuesday arrival of the Carnival Panorama, which typically docks on Wednesdays. The 323-meter-long cruise ship will arrive at Pier 3 at 8:42 a.m. and is scheduled to depart at 10:00 p.m.

One week later, on Tuesday, July 15, the Navigator of the Seas returns to Puerto Vallarta, following the same itinerary as its earlier visit—arriving at 7:00 a.m. at Pier 2 and departing at 5:00 p.m.

The final cruise ship of the month is the Carnival Panorama, which is set to return on Tuesday, July 22. Like its previous visit, the ship will arrive at 8:42 a.m., dock at Pier 3, and depart at 10:00 p.m.

The month of July usually sees a drop in cruise arrivals due to the heightened risk of tropical weather. Puerto Vallarta’s reduced cruise traffic reflects broader maritime safety practices adopted by cruise lines navigating the Pacific coast during the storm-prone summer months.

Despite the slowdown, the city has experienced strong cruise tourism numbers during the first half of 2024. Between January and June, a total of 90 cruise ships arrived at the port:

January: 20 arrivals

February: 13 arrivals

March: 21 arrivals

April: 23 arrivals

May: 10 arrivals

June: 3 arrivals

Although June marked the beginning of the tropical storm season and saw only three arrivals, the first half of the year has already brought tens of thousands of cruise passengers to Puerto Vallarta—boosting the local economy, especially in the tourism, gastronomy, and retail sectors.

Asipona Vallarta continues to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with cruise lines to maintain safety while supporting the city’s tourism industry. Cruise activity is expected to pick up again in the fall when weather conditions improve.