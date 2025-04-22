Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Canadian drag performer Venus Sherwood, winner of Season 4 of Canada’s Drag Race, has retracted her earlier claims that Puerto Vallarta municipal police abducted and assaulted her for five hours during a recent vacation. The revised account differs so markedly from her initial statement that observers have speculated the original allegations were either a publicity tactic or that Ms Sherwood was incentivized to withdraw her accusations in order to safeguard the reputation of one of the Americas’ most prominent LGBTQ+ destinations.