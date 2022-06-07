Facing a rebound in COVID-19 cases, Mexico will resume daily reports on the pandemic

The Ministry of Health reported that it will return to its previous communication strategy on the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily publication of the registry of new cases and deaths.

The agency pointed out that the measure was taken due to the upward trend in cases estimated at the national level.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that this factor has not impacted hospitalizations or deaths from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In its report, the agency indicated that the rebound in estimated cases is detected in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Campeche, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa and Yucatán.

The agency added that a slight upward trend is observed in Baja California Sur, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Veracruz.

It was at the end of April that the Government of Mexico announced that, due to the low level of new COVID cases, the report on the pandemic would be published every Monday. Now, a month later, the pandemic is on the move again.

According to Arturo Erdély, actuary and doctor of Mathematical Sciences from UNAM, there are already 12 states that present significant spikes in COVID-19.

The specialist, who has dedicated himself to the statistical analysis of the pandemic and is a professor at UNAM’s FES-Iztacala, stated that the graphs published on his official Twitter account are made based on data from the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the UNAM. Secretary of Health until June 03, 2022.

