Facing a rebound in COVID-19 cases, Mexico will resume daily reports on the pandemic

The Ministry of Health reported that it will return to its previous communication strategy on the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily publication of the registry of new cases and deaths.
The agency pointed out that the measure was taken due to the upward trend in cases estimated at the national level.
The Ministry of Health emphasized that this factor has not impacted hospitalizations or deaths from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
In its report, the agency indicated that the rebound in estimated cases is detected in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Campeche, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa and Yucatán.
The agency added that a slight upward trend is observed in Baja California Sur, Colima, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Veracruz.
It was at the end of April that the Government of Mexico announced that, due to the low level of new COVID cases, the report on the pandemic would be published every Monday. Now, a month later, the pandemic is on the move again.
According to Arturo Erdély, actuary and doctor of Mathematical Sciences from UNAM, there are already 12 states that present significant spikes in COVID-19.
The specialist, who has dedicated himself to the statistical analysis of the pandemic and is a professor at UNAM’s FES-Iztacala, stated that the graphs published on his official Twitter account are made based on data from the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the UNAM. Secretary of Health until June 03, 2022.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- New suspension pedestrian bridge collapses as mayor inaugurates it, sending dozens into a ravine The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the bridge collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently been remodeled. Video of the collapse suggested the boards…
- Jalisco Health Secretary issues warning for monkeypox case in Puerto Vallarta On June 4, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) received notification from the National Center for International Liaison (CNEI) of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), of a suspected case of monkeypox in Puerto Vallarta. A 48-year-old male, native and resident of Dallas, Texas (USA) visited Puerto Vallarta for tourist reasons, accompanied by his partner. The…
- COVID-19 cases in Jalisco increase 356% in the past month since mask mandate lifted Almost a month after having withdrawn the mandatory use of face masks in Jalisco, cases of COVID-19 among citizens have more than tripled, according to the daily statistics of infections from the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ). While in the week prior to the announcement, from Monday, May 2 to Sunday, May 8, an average of…
- Facing a rebound in COVID-19 cases, Mexico will resume daily reports on the pandemic The Ministry of Health reported that it will return to its previous communication strategy on the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily publication of the registry of new cases and deaths. The agency pointed out that the measure was taken due to the upward trend in cases estimated at the national level. The Ministry of Health emphasized…
- Puerto Vallarta looks forward to a successful summer vacation period After closing the month of May with hotel occupancy above 80 percent, Puerto Vallarta is getting ready for the summer vacations that are about to arrive, according to the director of Local tourism, Ludwig Estrada Virgen. After maintaining a strong number of visitors for events and meeting tourism, an excellent summer is in sight, said…