Forest Fires Continue in Jalisco: 202 Firefighters Battle Blaze Across Multiple Fronts

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - At least four forest fires remain active across the state of Jalisco, according to the latest report from the Fire Management Directorate of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCBJ). Despite challenging weather and topography, significant progress has been made, with five fires under control and seven fully extinguished.

The active fires are located near the . . .