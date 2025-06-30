Fugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S.

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta.

A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found living in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, who had evaded capture for 17 years, was located and arrested by Mexican authorities on December 2, 2024, following a tip from U.S. law enforcement. His extradition was approved earlier this year and finalized this week. On Wednesday, Rodríguez Borrayo was flown from Mexico City to Portland International Airport, where he was turned over to police in Salem, Oregon.

Rodríguez Borrayo is accused of participating in a 2008 drive-by shooting in Salem that killed 21-year-old Rafael García and injured three others. The incident, which shocked the local community, involved four gunmen who opened fire on a vehicle occupied by García and his friends.

According to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Rodríguez Borrayo had been wanted by the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon for multiple charges: criminal conspiracy, homicide, attempted homicide, battery, and illegal use of a firearm.

Local reports from 2008 identified the other assailants as Francisco Ibarra Ruiz, Adrián Montoya Franco, and Salvador Mariscal López. All three were arrested shortly after the shooting and were sentenced in 2009 to lengthy prison terms. Rodríguez Borrayo, however, managed to escape and disappeared until his recent capture in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

In a statement released by the FBI in Portland, the agency confirmed Rodríguez Borrayo’s extradition and detailed the handover process:

“Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo was extradited to the United States from Mexico to face charges in Marion County, Oregon. FBI agents escorted him from Mexico City to PDX (Portland International Airport), where Salem police detectives were waiting. Rodríguez Borrayo is allegedly involved in a 2008 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Rafael Garcia. This case is being prosecuted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.”

The extradition is part of ongoing efforts by U.S. and Mexican authorities to strengthen bilateral cooperation on criminal justice and the prosecution of fugitives wanted for violent crimes.

Rodríguez Borrayo was held in custody in Jalisco from the time of his arrest until his extradition was formally approved on April 11, 2025.

In a related case, Mexican federal authorities also extradited Héctor Adrián Rojero Ramos to the United States. Rojero Ramos is wanted by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas for alleged involvement in organized crime, including racketeering and international drug trafficking.

He was apprehended in March in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and has been identified by investigators as a key figure in a criminal organization responsible for smuggling fentanyl and large quantities of heroin from Mexico into the U.S.

Both extraditions highlight ongoing collaboration between Mexican law enforcement and U.S. federal agencies, particularly in high-priority cases involving transnational crime and long-term fugitives.

Authorities in both countries have emphasized the importance of maintaining strong investigative partnerships and streamlined extradition processes to ensure justice for victims and accountability for suspects, regardless of how long they have evaded the law.

