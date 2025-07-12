Gender Reveal Company at Center of Puerto Vallarta Controversy Disappears

July 12, 2025

Revelación de Género PV vanished from social media after environmentalists and Profepa launched an investigation into its impact on Los Arcos de Mismaloya’s.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Revelación de Género PV, the operator behind the recently popular “gender reveal” boat tours at Los Arcos de Mismaloya, has abruptly vanished from social media and disconnected its contact line. The company’s sudden disappearance follows scrutiny by environmental specialists and authorities over the potential harm these activities . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • baja-california-sur-tourism-growthBaja California Sur tourism growth continues despite recent violent events Baja California Sur tourism growth remains strong as nearly two million visitors arrive in early 2025, driven by safety measures and solid hotel occupancy rates. Baja California Sur has seen Baja California Sur tourism growth gather pace in the first half of 2025, drawing nearly two million visitors despite isolated reports of violence. According to…
  • baja california tourist taxGovernment expects 256 million pesos from Baja California Sur tourist tax The Government of Baja California Sur aims to collect up to 256 million pesos in 2025 through the new “Embrace It” foreign visitor contribution, funding infrastructure and sustainability. The Government of Baja California Sur (BCS) plans to raise as much as 256 million pesos in 2025 by expanding a fee charged to international tourists under…
  • Volaris Maintains Regular Operations in Puerto Vallarta Despite Strike ThreatNew Volaris Morelia – Puerto Vallarta route boosts tourism Discover how the new Volaris Morelia Puerto Vallarta route will boost tourism, link two top destinations, and foster cultural and economic ties. The government of Mayor Alfonso Martínez Alcázar in Morelia, through the municipal Ministry of Tourism, officially inaugurated a new air connection between Morelia and Puerto Vallarta operated by Volaris. This direct link promises…
  • José Luis Velázquez RodríguezMissing SEAPAL transparency chief found dead near his home in Puerto Vallarta SEAPAL transparency chief found dead on private land south of Puerto Vallarta, family pre-identified the body by clothing and features as authorities probe the circumstances of his disappearance and death. José Luis Velázquez Rodríguez, head of Transparency for the Puerto Vallarta Drinking Water, Drainage and Sewerage System (SEAPAL), who vanished on June 30 around 3…
  • texas floodsUS thanks Mexico for sending rescue teams to assist in Texas flood The US government publicly thanked Mexico flood rescue teams for sending firefighters and civil protection specialists to assist search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas, after deadly July 4 weekend floods. The United States government on July 8, 2025, formally thanked Mexico for its swift deployment of emergency personnel to aid search and rescue operations…
  • ATM-MexicoExpats in Mexico using recently US sanctioned banks report issues with withdraws and transfers US sanctioned banks in Mexico have blocked transfers and capped withdrawals, leaving customers in limbo as they scramble for workarounds. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In late June 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued its first ever orders under the 2024 FEND Off Fentanyl Act (FOFA), formally declaring CIBanco…
  • caribbean-sargassum-forecastCaribbean sargassum predicts 400,000 tons this season impacting coastal ecosystems, reefs and tourism Discover the latest Caribbean sargassum forecast predicting 400,000 tons this season and its impact on coastal ecosystems, reefs and tourism. Mexican coastal communities brace for a historic surge of sargassum seaweed this hurricane season after UNAM researcher Brigitta I. van Tussenbroek warned that an estimated 400,000 tons of the algae will arrive on the Caribbean…
  • cables-underground-plan-cdmxMexico City Telecommunications Law mandates companies to bury cables underground Mexico City’s new Telecommunications Law mandates burying overhead cables to improve safety, streamline connectivity, and enhance the urban image with a comprehensive cables underground plan. On Thursday, July 10, 2025, Mexico City took a decisive step to modernize its urban landscape and bolster public safety by approving a new Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law that requires…
  • purse snatching in Puerto VallartaPuerto Vallarta Police Stop Purse Snatching Thief After Robbing Foreigner On Thursday afternoon, officers of the Puerto Vallarta Municipal Police arrested a man who had just snatched a purse from a foreigner near the Castores parcel service along Highway 200. Witnesses reported that the suspect fled toward the highway on foot, but patrol units quickly surrounded and detained him within minutes. Conflicting reports claim the…
  • cancun-boosts-tourism-diversification-sargassumCancún boosts tourism diversification to counter sargassum surge Cancún tourism diversification expands beyond beaches to water parks, cultural sites, religious tours and nightlife to tackle sargassum challenges and keep visitors engaged. Cancún’s iconic beaches have long drawn sun-seeking travelers from around the world. This summer, however, an influx of sargassum seaweed threatens that draw. To keep visitor numbers strong and protect local businesses,…