Gender Reveal Company at Center of Puerto Vallarta Controversy Disappears

Revelación de Género PV vanished from social media after environmentalists and Profepa launched an investigation into its impact on Los Arcos de Mismaloya’s.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Revelación de Género PV, the operator behind the recently popular “gender reveal” boat tours at Los Arcos de Mismaloya, has abruptly vanished from social media and disconnected its contact line. The company’s sudden disappearance follows scrutiny by environmental specialists and authorities over the potential harm these activities . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter