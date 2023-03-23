Jalisco and six states issue an alert for theft of a radioactive material

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to the bulletin issued by the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), a van with four containers of radioactive material was stolen in Salamanca, Guanajuato, the fact has raised the alert in seven states of the republic, including Jalisco.
The theft was reported by the National Commission for Nuclear Safety and Safeguards (CNSNS) at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, however, public notice was given at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Elements of the Civil Protection of the State and the peripheries together with members of the State Government have initiated search protocols and protection of the population since it is warned that the content is hazardous:
“If the radioactive source is removed from its container, it is handled or there is direct contact with it for a few minutes or hours, it can cause permanent injuries. In case of remaining in direct contact with the source for hours or days, its effects can be fatal,” said the Civil Protection unit.
In addition to stealing a Chevrolet truck, which had already been located; but without the containers, four industrial radiography containers were also stolen, one of them the most dangerous classified as category 2., a material known as Ir-192, of the other containers one contains one Category 3 substance, which is also dangerous to people, and the other two are Category 4, which is unlikely to be dangerous.
Ir-192 (Iridium-192) is a radioactive isotope of the element iridium, which has a half-life of approximately 73.83 days. It is commonly used in industrial radiography, which is a non-destructive testing method used to inspect the integrity of materials and structures.
In industrial radiography, Ir-192 is typically contained in a sealed source, which is then placed in close proximity to the object being inspected. The gamma radiation emitted by the Ir-192 is able to penetrate through the object and produce an image on a photographic film or digital detector, allowing flaws or defects to be identified.
Ir-192 is also used in cancer treatment, particularly in brachytherapy, a type of radiation therapy in which radioactive sources are placed directly into or next to the tumor to deliver a high dose of radiation to the cancerous cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue.
Ir-192 can be harmful in the wrong hands. As a radioactive isotope, it emits ionizing radiation that can damage living cells and tissues. Exposure to high levels of ionizing radiation can cause radiation sickness, genetic damage, and an increased risk of cancer.
Because of its potential danger, Ir-192 is strictly regulated and controlled by government agencies in many countries. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provides guidelines and regulations for the safe handling and transportation of radioactive sources, including Ir-192.
If Ir-192 is stolen or otherwise obtained by unauthorized individuals, it could pose a serious threat to public health and safety. It could be used to make a “dirty bomb” or other radiological weapon, which could cause widespread contamination and long-term health effects.
Therefore, it is important that Ir-192 and other radioactive materials are properly secured and handled by trained professionals who follow strict safety procedures and regulations to prevent accidents or intentional misuse.
