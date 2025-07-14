Jalisco Partners with Netflix to Train Film Talent and Host Ariel Awards in Puerto Vallarta

Jalisco becomes the first state outside CDMX to host a Netflix training program, invests in local film talent, and prepares to host the Ariel Awards in Puerto Vallarta, solidifying its status in Latin American cinema.

Jalisco is stepping into the cinematic spotlight, marking a significant milestone in Mexico's audiovisual sector. For the first time, Netflix is backing a professional training initiative outside Mexico City—and it’s happening in Jalisco. Alejandro Tavares, director of Filma Jalisco, confirmed the streaming giant’s investment of nearly three million pesos into developing local film and . . .

