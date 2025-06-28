Kiosko convenience store chain joins Puerto Vallarta’s “Allies of Culture” program with a donation to La Lija Center

The La Lija Cultural and Sports Center came alive this Friday with the sounds of bouncing balls, lively music, and the buzz of community spirit, thanks to a generous donation that will support a wide range of cultural workshops for Puerto Vallarta residents.

Kiosko, a well-known convenience store chain in the region, teamed up with the administration of Luis Munguía to support the city’s “Allies of Culture” initiative. The donation included equipment and materials for music, chess, dance, and acrobatics classes that are regularly offered at the La Lija center—programs that have become pillars of enrichment and growth for local youth and families.

“This donation is part of the cultural tourism initiative that seeks to position Puerto Vallarta as a cultural capital,” said Guadalupe Gómez Basulto, director of the Vallarta Institute of Culture. “We deeply appreciate Kiosko’s social responsibility for joining the effort.” She emphasized that partnerships like this not only enhance public programs but also reinforce Puerto Vallarta’s cultural identity by uplifting communities from within.

The donation is more than a gesture—it’s a sign of growing collaboration between the private sector and local government to make culture a central part of civic life.

Representing Kiosko, Gildardo González Hernández shared the company’s pride in giving back to the city. “We will continue to work to ensure our presence in any way we can,” he said. “Congratulations on your work; as residents of the municipality, we know how important it is to support these types of projects that benefit the entire community.”

Councilwoman Laurel Carrillo Ventura echoed that sentiment, describing the donation as a powerful reminder of how culture can be a transformative force. “These types of contributions don’t just improve spaces—they change lives,” she said. “Culture is one of the most powerful tools we have for social transformation.”

To mark the moment, a commemorative plaque was unveiled at the center, officially recognizing Kiosko as an “Ally of Culture” in Puerto Vallarta—a symbol of its ongoing dedication to community progress.

The festive atmosphere at La Lija was a reflection of what the space has always represented: a hub for creativity, learning, and connection. With renewed support, its programs are set to continue inspiring and empowering residents across generations.

From dance steps to chess strategies, from musical rhythms to acrobatic skills, the energy infused into La Lija through this donation will ripple through the community for years to come—proof that when culture and corporate responsibility join forces, everyone wins.