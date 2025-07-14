Las Juntas Interchange in Puerto Vallarta to Open in September

Puerto Vallarta's Las Juntas highway interchange will open in September, improving traffic flow at the city’s northern entrance.

The long-awaited Las Juntas Highway Interchange in Puerto Vallarta is expected to open by the end of September, according to state officials overseeing infrastructure projects in the region.

During a recent tour to inspect ongoing state-funded construction works in the city, Jalisco’s Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP), David Miguel Zamora Bueno, confirmed that traffic will soon be circulating over the new vehicular bridge at the city . . .

