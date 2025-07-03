Mexico Implements New Cruise Passenger Fee Starting at $5, Rising to $21 by 2028

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Cruise passengers docking at Mexican ports now pay a new tourist tax, starting at $5 per person in 2025 and gradually increasing to $21 by 2028, aiming to boost local economies and promote Mexican products.

Effective July 1, 2025, cruise passengers docking in Mexican ports, including Puerto Vallarta, will begin paying a new tourist tax—the Nonresident Rights (DNR) fee. The initial fee is set at $5 per passenger, with scheduled annual increases leading up to $21 per passenger by 2028.

According to a statement from Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), the measure was developed collaboratively with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the National Migration Institute (INM), and representatives of international cruise companies. The phased implementation aims to ease the impact of the new tax on tourists and allow passengers adequate time to adapt to the fee.

Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, highlighted that the agreements reached with cruise industry representatives, notably Michele M. Paige, CEO of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, are designed to bolster domestic tourism, stimulate economic activity, and boost employment in cruise-related industries. Paige reaffirmed the commitment of cruise lines to facilitate the collection and remittance of the DNR fee directly to the Mexican government.

The graduated fee structure detailed in Mexico’s Official Gazette (DOF) will proceed as follows:

  • $5, from July 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026
  • $10, from August 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027
  • $15, from July 1, 2027, to July 31, 2028
  • $21, from August 1, 2028, to September 30, 2030

Beyond fee collection, the agreements also seek to amplify the presence and usage of Mexican products onboard cruise ships. Cruise lines have committed to promoting Mexico through various communication channels and showcasing Mexican folk art on board and in port facilities. Additional objectives include expanding opportunities for local products under the “Made in Mexico” initiative and partnering with Mexican educational institutions to train and employ more qualified Mexican maritime professionals.

Rodríguez Zamora emphasized tourism’s crucial role as “a fundamental pillar” in Mexico’s economic growth, underscoring the need to continuously implement initiatives that leverage tourism revenue, especially from international cruise visitors.

This strategic move anticipates boosting local economies across Mexico’s major cruise ports while enhancing the nation’s global image and increasing employment opportunities in the tourism and maritime sectors.

Cruise passengers docking at Mexican ports now pay a new tourist tax, starting at $5 per person in 2025 and gradually increasing . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
  • no-damage-jalisco-hurricane-flossieNo Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away While Mexico's Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region. The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
Scroll to Top