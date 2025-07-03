Mexico Implements New Cruise Passenger Fee Starting at $5, Rising to $21 by 2028

Cruise passengers docking at Mexican ports now pay a new tourist tax, starting at $5 per person in 2025 and gradually increasing to $21 by 2028, aiming to boost local economies and promote Mexican products.

Effective July 1, 2025, cruise passengers docking in Mexican ports, including Puerto Vallarta, will begin paying a new tourist tax—the Nonresident Rights (DNR) fee. The initial fee is set at $5 per passenger, with scheduled annual increases leading up to $21 per passenger by 2028.

According to a statement from Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), the measure was developed collaboratively with the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), the National Migration Institute (INM), and representatives of international cruise companies. The phased implementation aims to ease the impact of the new tax on tourists and allow passengers adequate time to adapt to the fee.

Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, highlighted that the agreements reached with cruise industry representatives, notably Michele M. Paige, CEO of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, are designed to bolster domestic tourism, stimulate economic activity, and boost employment in cruise-related industries. Paige reaffirmed the commitment of cruise lines to facilitate the collection and remittance of the DNR fee directly to the Mexican government.

The graduated fee structure detailed in Mexico’s Official Gazette (DOF) will proceed as follows:

$5, from July 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026

$10, from August 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027

$15, from July 1, 2027, to July 31, 2028

$21, from August 1, 2028, to September 30, 2030

Beyond fee collection, the agreements also seek to amplify the presence and usage of Mexican products onboard cruise ships. Cruise lines have committed to promoting Mexico through various communication channels and showcasing Mexican folk art on board and in port facilities. Additional objectives include expanding opportunities for local products under the “Made in Mexico” initiative and partnering with Mexican educational institutions to train and employ more qualified Mexican maritime professionals.

Rodríguez Zamora emphasized tourism’s crucial role as “a fundamental pillar” in Mexico’s economic growth, underscoring the need to continuously implement initiatives that leverage tourism revenue, especially from international cruise visitors.

This strategic move anticipates boosting local economies across Mexico’s major cruise ports while enhancing the nation’s global image and increasing employment opportunities in the tourism and maritime sectors.