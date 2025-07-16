Puerto Vallarta and Mexico News Roundup: News You Need to Know for July 16, 2025

Catch up on today’s top Puerto Vallarta news and key developments from across Mexico in one quick read. From booming summer tourism on the Pacific coast and new housing measures in Mexico City to safety alerts for flooded roads and breaking security updates in Chiapas, this roundup has you covered.…

Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trends Shine in Summer 2025 Explore Puerto Vallarta tourism trends this summer 2025 as Mexican travelers flock to the coast, fueled by new airline routes and authentic cultural experiences. Read full story





Arrest Made in Murder of Traditional Doctor in Chiapas The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of a woman accused in the murder of a traditional doctor in Zinacantán, following a July 13 attack. Read full story





Juvenile Guadalupe fur seal released after rehabilitation Profepa returned a young fur seal to the wild and fitted it with a satellite tracker after 12 weeks of care. Read full story