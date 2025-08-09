CROC sets August 18 strike deadline for Parnassus Hotel in Cancún

Cancún, Quintana Roo – The Confederación Revolucionaria de Obreros y Campesinos (CROC) has issued a formal strike notice against the Parnassus Hotel in Cancún, setting a deadline of August 18 to resolve what the union describes as a pattern of labor rights violations.

Union leaders allege the resort has engaged in late payment of wages, unjustified dismissals, and failure to make required employer contributions to Mexico’s IMSS social security system and the Infonavit housing fund. The CROC also claims the hotel attempted to bring in workers affiliated with another union to generate internal conflict.

Call for government intervention

In its statement, the CROC urged both state and federal authorities to mediate the dispute before the strike deadline. The union has called on Quintana Roo’s Secretary of Government Cristina Torres, the Secretary of Labor, Benito Juárez Mayor Ana Paty Peralta, and representatives from the state’s hotel industry to participate in formal negotiations.

The goal, the union says, is to reach a peaceful settlement that restores workplace stability without disrupting hotel operations during one of the busiest times of the tourist season.

What are IMSS and Infonavit in Mexico? In Mexico, employers are legally required to contribute to two key worker benefit systems: IMSS and Infonavit. IMSS (Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social) is the national social security system. Employer contributions fund medical care, disability coverage, maternity leave, and pensions for employees. Missing payments can leave workers without healthcare access or retirement benefits. Infonavit (Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores) is a federal housing fund. Employers contribute so workers can access credit to buy a home, pay a mortgage, or make improvements. Skipping contributions can delay or block a worker’s housing credit. Allegations of unpaid IMSS or Infonavit contributions directly affect employees’ financial security, healthcare access, and long-term stability.

Balancing rights and business continuity

CROC’s national leader Isaías González Cuevas stressed that the union’s priority is not confrontation but the defense of workers’ rights. “We want to resolve this through dialogue, ensuring the hotel continues to operate while guaranteeing fair treatment and legal compliance for employees,” he said.

The hotel has reportedly attributed some of its difficulties to financial strain, though no official management statement has been released addressing the union’s specific claims.

Tourism sector impact

The dispute comes as Cancún’s hospitality sector navigates a competitive global market while still managing the aftereffects of the pandemic. Any strike at a major property like Parnassus could have economic ripple effects for suppliers, tour operators, and service workers dependent on steady visitor flows.

With the August 18 deadline approaching, both sides face pressure to secure a resolution. For the CROC, the issue is a test of its ability to enforce labor standards in a sector critical to Quintana Roo’s economy. For Parnassus Hotel, it is a challenge to address financial or operational issues without losing the trust of both workers and guests.