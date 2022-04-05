Mexico overtakes China and regains the position of the US’s largest trading partner

The Mexican Ministry of Economy confirmed that in the first two months of 2022, Mexico positioned itself as the main trading partner of the United States and detailed that the total trade between the two nations saw a growth of 16.7%.
With this, Mexico surpassed China as the largest trading partner of the US, a situation that represents the strengthening of productive integration in the North American region, highlighted Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy.
Figures released by the Census Bureau of the United States Department of Commerce indicate that Mexico accounted for 14.5% of that country’s foreign trade, slightly surpassing China and Canada.
During the first two months of the year, Mexican exports stood at $32 billion dollars, which represents an increase of 18.6% over the previous year. As for imports from the northern neighbor, these totaled $23 billion dollars, an increase of 12.7%.
During the period of the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico accumulated nine months without occupying the position of the largest trading partner of the United States, a position that it marginally recovered during the first two months of 2022.
This trade balance for our country occurs after the North American economy experienced a strong expansion in the last quarter of 2021.
According to data from Bloomberg, the states of Baja California, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas are the ones that accounted for nearly 50% of exports to the neighboring country at the end of last year.
