Mild 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Felt Off Puerto Vallarta Coast

Early on May 19, 2025, at 00:22 h, the National Seismological Service (SSN) recorded a magnitude 4.1 earthquake whose epicenter lay roughly 295 km southwest of Puerto Vallarta. The quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers beneath the Pacific seabed and was perceptible along Puerto Vallarta’s coastal neighborhoods, according to the SSN.