More Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns.

A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and tarnishing the reputation of one of Mexico’s most iconic beaches.

The wastewater, reportedly originating from a nearby hotel—possibly in the Playa Los Arcos or Hotel Marsol area—began seeping onto the sand over the weekend. The foul odor and visible runoff have alarmed vendors, restaurateurs, and tourists, many of whom say the stench and unsanitary conditions have disrupted the normally vibrant beach atmosphere.

“It’s a disgrace that this is happening right where we eat and serve tourists,” said one beach service provider, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal. “A report has already been filed, but so far we haven’t seen a concrete response from the authorities or the responsible hotel.”

The leak has not only created a health hazard but has also drawn criticism for the lack of immediate government action. Business owners say the spill is already impacting tourism, with some visitors leaving early and others avoiding the area altogether.

The source of the contamination remains unconfirmed, but both Playa Los Arcos and Hotel Marsol—two longstanding hotels located near the beachfront—have been informally named as potential origins of the discharge. No official statement has been issued by either establishment as of Monday morning.

Local merchants and tourism workers are now calling for urgent intervention from both municipal and state authorities. They are demanding a full investigation to trace the exact source of the leak, halt the discharge immediately, and impose penalties on whoever is found responsible.

“This type of negligence not only puts people’s health at risk—it also damages the image of Puerto Vallarta as a world-class destination,” said one restaurant owner whose business faces the beach. “We rely on tourism, and this kind of thing makes people think twice about coming here.”

In addition to the reputational damage, locals fear that the spill could have serious environmental consequences for the beach and surrounding waters. Playa Los Muertos is among Puerto Vallarta’s busiest beaches, drawing thousands of visitors each week—particularly during the summer high season.

Environmental and health officials are reportedly preparing to conduct an inspection of the affected area within the next 24 hours. However, until a full cleanup is underway, both residents and tourists will continue to face the unpleasant sight—and smell—of untreated sewage in one of the city’s most popular public spaces.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about infrastructure and environmental management in Puerto Vallarta, where rapid tourism growth in recent years has strained water treatment and waste disposal systems. Local activists have previously raised alarms over contamination along the coastline, especially during the rainy season when storm runoff frequently overwhelms the city’s aging drainage network.

For now, the priority for many on Playa Los Muertos is immediate action—not promises.

“We don’t want apologies,” said the beach vendor. “We want clean sand, clean water, and for someone to take responsibility.”

If the spill continues unaddressed, business owners warn the damage to the local economy could deepen, with long-term effects on jobs, bookings, and the city’s international reputation as a clean and welcoming beach destination.

Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-mexico-coast-rain-surf-alertCabo Corrientes under tropical storm watch as Flossie expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Dangerous Surf to Southwestern Mexico Tropical Storm Flossie is forecast to strengthen and may impact Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes with heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous surf early this week. Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to deliver heavy rains, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Mexico’s southwestern coast in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue…
  • timeshare puerto vallartaUS Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025 Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market. Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism…
  • cancun-beach-cleanup-sargassumMassive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup. In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun's Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week.…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
  • puerto vallarta airportCanadian travelers are falling in love with Puerto Vallarta all over again Canadian travel to Puerto Vallarta continued to rise in 2024 with nearly half a million visitors from Canada, prompting expanded air routes and growing interest from airlines in 2025 like Porter. Puerto Vallarta is seeing a steady surge in Canadian visitors in 2024, with more than 490,000 travelers from Canada arriving by air—a 2 percent…
  • Mexico’s health ministry asks public not to stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community due to monkeypoxPuerto Vallarta sees economic boom with LGBTQ tourism leading the way Puerto Vallarta thrives on LGBTQ tourism, with inclusive policies and global events like Vallarta Pride driving nearly 40% of the local economy. Puerto Vallarta has long been known for its stunning coastline, laid-back vibe, and Mexican charm. But over the past two decades, this Pacific destination has also carved out a reputation as one of…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
Scroll to Top