More Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel

Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns.

A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and tarnishing the reputation of one of Mexico’s most iconic beaches.

The wastewater, reportedly originating from a nearby hotel—possibly in the Playa Los Arcos or Hotel Marsol area—began seeping onto the sand over the weekend. The foul odor and visible runoff have alarmed vendors, restaurateurs, and tourists, many of whom say the stench and unsanitary conditions have disrupted the normally vibrant beach atmosphere.

“It’s a disgrace that this is happening right where we eat and serve tourists,” said one beach service provider, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal. “A report has already been filed, but so far we haven’t seen a concrete response from the authorities or the responsible hotel.”

The leak has not only created a health hazard but has also drawn criticism for the lack of immediate government action. Business owners say the spill is already impacting tourism, with some visitors leaving early and others avoiding the area altogether.

The source of the contamination remains unconfirmed, but both Playa Los Arcos and Hotel Marsol—two longstanding hotels located near the beachfront—have been informally named as potential origins of the discharge. No official statement has been issued by either establishment as of Monday morning.

Local merchants and tourism workers are now calling for urgent intervention from both municipal and state authorities. They are demanding a full investigation to trace the exact source of the leak, halt the discharge immediately, and impose penalties on whoever is found responsible.

“This type of negligence not only puts people’s health at risk—it also damages the image of Puerto Vallarta as a world-class destination,” said one restaurant owner whose business faces the beach. “We rely on tourism, and this kind of thing makes people think twice about coming here.”

In addition to the reputational damage, locals fear that the spill could have serious environmental consequences for the beach and surrounding waters. Playa Los Muertos is among Puerto Vallarta’s busiest beaches, drawing thousands of visitors each week—particularly during the summer high season.

Environmental and health officials are reportedly preparing to conduct an inspection of the affected area within the next 24 hours. However, until a full cleanup is underway, both residents and tourists will continue to face the unpleasant sight—and smell—of untreated sewage in one of the city’s most popular public spaces.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about infrastructure and environmental management in Puerto Vallarta, where rapid tourism growth in recent years has strained water treatment and waste disposal systems. Local activists have previously raised alarms over contamination along the coastline, especially during the rainy season when storm runoff frequently overwhelms the city’s aging drainage network.

For now, the priority for many on Playa Los Muertos is immediate action—not promises.

“We don’t want apologies,” said the beach vendor. “We want clean sand, clean water, and for someone to take responsibility.”

If the spill continues unaddressed, business owners warn the damage to the local economy could deepen, with long-term effects on jobs, bookings, and the city’s international reputation as a clean and welcoming beach destination.