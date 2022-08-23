Motel of Death: Body remains found at Nueva Castilla motel where the body of Debanhi Escobar was found 4 months ago

The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) found a skeleton in a bush area that is located on the edge of the highway to Nuevo Laredo, in front of the Nueva Castilla motel, where on April 21 they found the body of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua.

It was on Monday, August 22, at 12:32 p.m. when the report of the finding was made to the Prosecutor’s Office. The notification was addressed by the Homicide Investigation Subdirectorate, which sent its third group of agents to carry out an investigation at the scene.

In addition to the remains, which are already being investigated, the officers found a piece of cloth, presumably denim, and a belt. So far it has not been possible to determine the sex of the victim or the identity.

The discovery of the body was made by a person bird hunting in a nearby vacant lot, more than 100 meters from the south to north lanes of the highway to Nuevo Laredo.

The remains were found in front of the Nueva Castilla Motel, where the authorities located Debanhi Escobar’s body last April, which started a botched investigation and obstruction by state investigators that lead many to believe there was a coverup.

So far Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, has not given any statement about the discovery of the bone remains a few meters from where his daughter was located months ago.

One of his most recent demands was to request progress in the case from the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office and urge the officials to resign if they are not meeting the expectations of their position.

“The attorney general, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, must resign because he is incompetent because he does not know how to do his job,” Mario Escobar said on August 17.

He recalled that the case had already been accepted as femicide and that even this was confirmed in the second autopsy that had the endorsement of the Institute of Forensic Sciences (Incifo) and an international expert from UN-Women, where it was determined that Debanhi died of suffocation; In addition, she had been dead between three and five days at the time her body was located, which means that she had been deprived of liberty for several days since her disappearance.

The second, and third, autopsies discredited the events that were first reported by the state investigators that Debanhi had accidentally fallen in a well at the hotel resulting in a head injury that lead to her death.

