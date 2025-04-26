News to Know Today in Puerto Vallarta — Saturday, April 26, 2025

PUERTO VALLARTA, Jal. — From tourism triumphs to public-safety challenges, here’s a concise roundup of the stories shaping the bay this weekend.

City Scores Multiple Condé Nast Traveler Nominations

Puerto Vallarta has been short-listed in several categories of Condé Nast Traveler’s 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, reinforcing its reputation as one of Mexico’s most beloved beach destinations. Local hoteliers and officials say the nods arrive at “the perfect moment” to entice early-summer travelers and sustain the post-pandemic rebound.