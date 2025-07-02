No Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News Weather

While Mexico’s Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region.

The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now steadily moving away from Mexican territory.

Authorities have confirmed that there are no reports of damage or emergencies along either the North or South Coasts of Jalisco. As of Tuesday morning, weather conditions remained stable, and no evacuations or emergency declarations have been necessary.

On the South Coast, which includes municipalities like Cihuatlán and La Huerta, the effects of the storm were minimal. Local reports described only moderate wave activity and a complete absence of strong winds. Officials noted that no major flooding or infrastructure impacts occurred in these areas.

Similarly, on the North Coast—home to popular destinations such as Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta—residents woke to light, intermittent rainfall and calm winds during the early hours. Beaches, businesses, and roads remained open, and local emergency teams reported no storm-related incidents.

Despite the minimal impact, Jalisco’s Civil Protection units continue to monitor sea conditions closely. While no warnings are currently in place, there is still a possibility of rough seas, and officials are urging boaters and coastal residents to stay informed through official channels.

As of this morning, Hurricane Flossie was located approximately 360 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes. The storm maintains sustained winds of 185 km/h and gusts reaching up to 220 km/h. However, meteorologists expect the system to gradually weaken over the next several hours as it continues moving away from land.

The Secretaría de Marina and Protección Civil remain in close coordination to track the storm’s trajectory and provide real-time updates. At this time, no further alerts have been issued for coastal areas in Jalisco or neighboring states.

The general population is advised to remain alert, avoid rumors on social media, and follow guidance from local authorities. While Flossie appears to be no longer a direct threat to the Mexican mainland, officials caution that conditions can change and vigilance remains important.

