OPC Celebrates a Decade of Cultural Influence in Puerto Vallarta with Dual Exhibitions

The Cultural Projects Office (OPC) in Puerto Vallarta is set to mark its illustrious tenth anniversary with a vibrant celebration of art and tradition on Thursday, May 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The milestone occasion will be highlighted by two concurrent exhibitions: "First was the raicilla: Art and culture of agave and its distillates" and "Ana Topoleanu: Those from the other coast—the raicillero world."