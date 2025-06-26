Porter Airlines Adds Puerto Vallarta Routes from Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton

Porter Airlines will launch new flights from Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton to Puerto Vallarta in winter 2025, expanding connectivity between Canada and Mexico’s second most popular airport for Canadian travelers.

Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR), operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), will expand its international reach this coming winter with the arrival of Porter Airlines, a Canadian carrier preparing to launch three new direct routes connecting Canada and Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Beginning in November 2025, Porter Airlines will offer non-stop service between Puerto Vallarta and three Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton. These new connections reinforce Puerto Vallarta’s status as the second-largest airport in Mexico by Canadian passenger volume, with one out of every three international travelers coming from Canada.

Once operational, the new routes will bring the number of Canadian cities served by Puerto Vallarta Airport to 17. The airport’s total international destinations will increase to 37, alongside 13 domestic routes, all serviced by 18 different airlines.

Flights will be operated using Embraer 195-E2 jets, each with a 132-passenger capacity. The schedule for the new routes is as follows:

  • Toronto (YYZ): Starts November 14, 2025 — flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays
  • Ottawa (YOW): Starts December 13, 2025 — flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays
  • Hamilton (YHM): Starts December 18, 2025 — flights on Mondays and Thursdays

These additions aim to serve both Canadian vacationers heading south for the winter and Mexican travelers interested in exploring Canadian cities.

“Canadian travelers’ interest in Puerto Vallarta continues to grow steadily, and now passengers can enjoy the award-winning hospitality that shines in every aspect of Porter flights,” said Andrew Pierce, Vice President of Network Planning and Reporting for Porter Airlines.

Founded 19 years ago and headquartered in Toronto, Porter Airlines is now the third-largest airline in Canada. It serves over 40 destinations and transports approximately 5.5 million passengers annually. The airline emphasizes comfort-focused amenities and seamless travel experiences, aligning well with Puerto Vallarta’s appeal as a top leisure destination.

GAP emphasized the strategic importance of Canadian connectivity. Currently, 45% of all international routes at Puerto Vallarta Airport originate from Canada—an indicator of the deep and growing ties between the two countries through tourism.

“For GAP, investing in greater airport connectivity is a priority. Today, Porter Airlines places its trust in Puerto Vallarta and this airport terminal, which boasts all the passenger service and airport infrastructure necessary to continue welcoming visitors from Canada and around the world,” said Omar Gildardo Torres Grajeda, the new airport administrator.

Despite a 9.1% decrease in international passenger numbers through May 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, Puerto Vallarta Airport has still handled over 2 million international passengers so far this year. Foreign travel remains the core driver of airport activity, making up 63% of its total traffic.

The arrival of Porter Airlines is expected to support a rebound in international volume and enhance Puerto Vallarta’s reputation as a premium destination for Canadian travelers seeking warm weather, culture, and coastal charm.

With this expansion, the airport continues to position itself not just as a gateway to Mexico’s Pacific coast but as a key node in the cross-border tourism economy that connects Canadians with the beauty and hospitality of Jalisco.

