Puerto Vallarta Airport Issues Recommendations to Prevent Setbacks During Summer Surge

Pacific Airport Group (GAP) calls on users of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport to take preventive measures to avoid setbacks. With summer vacation season under way, passenger volumes will rise sharply in the coming weeks. By following simple steps, travelers can skip long lines, dodge traffic delays and board on time.

Arrive at least two hours before your flight. Busy roads and parking lots can add unexpected hold‑ups. Block extra travel time in your schedule and plan your route to avoid peak‑hour jams.

Preventive measures at Puerto Vallarta International Airport

GAP’s top recommendation is to use the E‑gates. These automated access points cut waiting time by letting you pass directly to security inspections. Look for the bright yellow kiosks on your way in and scan your boarding pass. You’ll clear security faster than in the regular lanes.

Download the GAP Airports app (iOS and Android) before you head to the terminal. It offers real‑time flight status, gate changes and push notifications for delays. If you prefer, check the digital boards spread throughout the airport to verify your gate and boarding time. Staying informed helps you decide whether to grab a coffee or head straight to the gate.

GAP also provides free GAP Blue service for travelers with reduced mobility. Request assistance at least 72 hours before your flight on the official website. Once arranged, a Passenger Experience Agent (EPAC) will meet you curbside and guide you through check‑in, security and to the boarding gate. A support kit and wheelchair are included at no extra cost. At the airport, you can also borrow wheelchairs from the information desk without prior notice, subject to availability.

Airport staff in green vests stand ready to help with directions, special requests or any questions you have during your visit. Don’t hesitate to flag them down—they’re there to make your experience smoother.

If you drive to the airport, take advantage of the onsite parking. The lot sits steps from the departure and arrival halls. You can choose pay‑by‑hour or daily rates, depending on how long you’ll be away. Paying for an extra day often costs less than rushing back at odd hours in traffic.

While you wait, explore the shopping and dining options in both the pre‑security and post‑security zones. From local brands to souvenir shops and a range of eateries, Puerto Vallarta International Airport offers enough choices to keep you entertained without cutting it close.

By planning ahead—arriving early, using E‑gates, keeping tabs on your flight and tapping into GAP Blue assistance—you’ll avoid common summer travel hassles. These preventive measures at Puerto Vallarta International Airport ensure you spend less time in line and more time enjoying your trip. Safe travels!