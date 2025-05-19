Puerto Vallarta Airport Sees International Tourism Drop Amid U.S. Policy

International arrivals at Puerto Vallarta Airport fell amid new U.S. policy, despite a 15% domestic surge driving total passengers to 2.7 million in the beginning of 2025.

Puerto Vallarta International Airport handled 2.7 million passengers between January and April 2025, marking a 2 percent increase in overall traffic despite a slight decline in international arrivals. According to Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, director of the airport, domestic travel climbed 15 percent over the same period, offsetting reductions on foreign routes.

Speaking at the Puerto Vallarta Meetings held at the International Convention Center, Amador Lizardi highlighted progress . . .