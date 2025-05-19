Puerto Vallarta Airport’s New Terminal Building Reaches 45% Completion, Capacity to Grow 130%

Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building project is 45% complete, featuring new boarding areas and advanced infrastructure to boost operational capacity by 130%, with full delivery slated for the end of 2026 amid rising passenger demand.

The Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building (NET) project has now reached 45 percent completion, airport director Cryshtian Amador Lizardi announced on the sidelines of the Puerto Vallarta Meetings conference. “The progress is already evident when driving along the main avenue,” he said, noting that critical systems such as connections to the runway and boarding areas have been finalized . . .