Puerto Vallarta Beaches Under Alert for Jellyfish

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – As the Easter holiday season begins this Friday, Civil Protection authorities are cautioning beachgoers about the presence of jellyfish along the coastal areas of this popular tourist destination. Purple flags have been raised on several beaches in the hotel zone to alert both visitors and residents of the possible risk.

In an advisory posted earlier this week, officials urged people not to pick up jellyfish or remove them from the water. Beach walkers are likewise advised to remain vigilant, especially near Las Palmas in the Playa de Oro area, next to the . . .