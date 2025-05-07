Expat's Corner

Puerto Vallarta Begins Major Cleanup and Dredging Project on Local Waterways

May 7, 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has commenced an extensive cleanup and dredging project across the city's rivers, canals, and streams. This initiative, executed by the Directorate of Infrastructure and Public Works, is strategically designed to optimize economic resources by effectively utilizing available machinery and labor. This approach has already demonstrated substantial savings, reducing operational costs by approximately 30 percent.