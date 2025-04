VATICAN CITY & PUERTO VALLARTA – Pope Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and the first Latin‑American pontiff, died at 7:35 a.m. Rome time (12:35 a.m. in Puerto Vallarta) on Easter Monday, April 21, after twelve years leading the Roman Catholic Church. The official medical bulletin lists the cause as a massive stroke followed by irreversible heart failure, according to Vatican physician Dr. Andrea Arcangeli.