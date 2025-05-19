Puerto Vallarta Establishes First Council for Sexual and Gender Diversity

Puerto Vallarta launches its inaugural Council for Sexual and Gender Diversity with support from Mayor Luis Munguía González, aiming to strengthen LGBTIQ+ inclusion, influence public policies, and propose new health and education initiatives.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - May 17, 2025. In a landmark move to strengthen inclusion and social justice, the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta, under Mayor Luis Munguía González, has launched the city’s first Council for Sexual and Gender Diversity. Unveiled during the National and International Day Against Homophobia, Lesbophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia, the council is charged with formally representing LGBTIQ+ voices and . . .