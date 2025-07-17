Puerto Vallarta expands public works with four new projects

Mayor Luis Munguía’s administration approved four new public works projects—including a new pier roof, street paving, a school dome, and a retaining wall—to boost infrastructure and quality of life in Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta’s Public Works Awarding Commission has given the green light to four major infrastructure initiatives that will…

Mayor Luis Munguía’s administration approved four new public works projects—including a new pier roof, street paving, a school dome, and a retaining wall—to boost infrastructure and quality of life in Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta’s Public Works Awarding Commission has given the green light to four major infrastructure initiatives that will roll out in the coming days. Under Mayor Luis Munguía’s leadership, these projects mark yet another milestone in an administration that has fast‑tracked improvements across the city. From the waterfront in Boca de Tomatlán to schools and neighborhood streets, local residents stand to benefit from upgraded facilities and safer public spaces.

New Puerto Vallarta public works projects approved

The first project will install a sturdy roof structure over the Boca de Tomatlán pier. The cover will protect fishermen, tour operators, and visitors from sun and rain, while reinforcing the pier’s wooden deck. By extending roof panels along the length of the dock, the city aims to preserve this key fishing and tourism hub against harsh weather and wear.

In the El Toro neighborhood, Brasil Street is slated for full paving. After years of uneven gravel and potholes, the asphalt surface will improve daily commutes, reduce vehicle maintenance costs, and ease pedestrian access. Neighbors have long requested smoother roads to support local traffic and connect more safely with bus routes and shops.

At Technical Secondary School No. 56 in Ixtapa, students and staff will soon gather under a new dome covering the sports court. The structure will provide shade during classes and protect against midday heat during physical education. School administrators say the dome is crucial for extending class time outdoors and hosting community events in a comfortable setting.

Meanwhile, in El Cerro, crews will build a retaining wall on Prolongación José Ortiz de Domínguez. The barrier is designed to stabilize the hillside that borders the street, preventing erosion and landslides during the rainy season. It will also safeguard homes and businesses located downhill, giving residents peace of mind when heavy rains arrive.

Mayor Munguía highlighted these projects as a sign of his administration’s commitment to raising living standards across Puerto Vallarta. “We’re investing in the future of our city,” he said. “Each of these works meets real needs in our communities—whether it’s safer roads, better school facilities, or protected public spaces.” He added that more initiatives are in the pipeline, reflecting a proactive approach to urban development.

Edén Castillón, the Technical Secretary of the Awarding Commission, also reported on several ongoing works nearing completion. From park renovations to drainage upgrades, the current administration has maintained a steady flow of contracts and groundbreaking ceremonies. “Our goal is consistent progress,” Castillón explained, “so residents see visible improvements month after month.”

With these four new projects kicking off, Puerto Vallarta residents can expect to see crews mobilize throughout the city. As construction begins, local officials plan to share regular updates on timelines and traffic adjustments. By the end of the year, many of these works should be finished, delivering safer, more attractive public spaces for everyone to enjoy.

