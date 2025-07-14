Puerto Vallarta Sees 25 Percent Spike in International Flight Searches in Early 2025

Puerto Vallarta sees a 25% increase in international flight searches in early 2025, signaling strong global demand. U.S., Canada, and Germany lead the growth.

Puerto Vallarta has once again cemented its status as one of Mexico’s most desirable beach destinations, with international interest hitting a new high in the first half of 2025. New data reveals that searches for flights to Puerto Vallarta from abroad rose by 25 percent compared to the same period last year—an impressive jump that highlights the city’s global appeal and the effectiveness of recent . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter