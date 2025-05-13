Puerto Vallarta Fortifies Emergency Shelters Ahead of Hurricane Season

As the annual rainy and hurricane season looms on the Pacific horizon, municipal, state and federal authorities joined forces yesterday to inspect two of the 13 temporary shelters pre-positioned across Puerto Vallarta. Spearheaded by Mayor Luis Munguía González’s administration, the comprehensive review underscores the city’s commitment to safeguarding more than 2,500 residents in the event of extreme weather.

Under a scorching mid-morning sun, inspection teams evaluated the CTM Fovissste 96 hall—capable of housing 135 people—and the Margarita Lepe Jasso Foreign Secondary School No. 29, which offers space for . . .