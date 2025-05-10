Puerto Vallarta Gears Up to Host “The Beginning” CrossFit Competition with Over 400 Athletes

Puerto Vallarta will host over 400 athletes for the seventh annual CrossFit “The Beginning” on November 15–16, featuring individual and pairs divisions and boosting local sports tourism.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Puerto Vallarta is set to welcome more than 400 athletes from across Mexico for the seventh annual CrossFit tournament, “The Beginning,” scheduled for November 15 and 16. Recognized as the city’s largest fitness event, its popularity has surged each year, drawing participants from Guadalajara, Tepic, Mexico City, Pachuca, Michoacán and other regions.

At a press conference held this . . .