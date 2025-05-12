Puerto Vallarta Marks Dual Milestone This Month: 107 Years as Municipality and 57 as City

Puerto Vallarta honors its double anniversary on May 31 with free cultural events from May 28–31, including photography contests, mural unveilings, jazz performances, a parade, and a pyromusical display over Banderas Bay.

Puerto Vallarta is poised to celebrate a “double birthday” this May 31, marking 107 years since its elevation to municipality status and 57 years since it was formally named a city. What began as the small settlement of Las Peñas was officially decreed a municipality by the Jalisco State Congress on May 31, 1918—complete with its new name . . .