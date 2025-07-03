Puerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit

Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets.

Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a series of forums organized by the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat, Francisco Vizcaíno Rendón, president of Coparmex in Puerto Vallarta, highlighted the urgent need to “renew the image of the port and diversify the tourist offer.”

Vizcaíno Rendón called the gatherings “a very important exercise,” praising the open exchange among industry experts from Airbnb, Grupo Posadas and Despegar. “These are powerful brands that market us globally,” he said. “It was interesting to see how they view Puerto Vallarta. We have to learn from those perspectives and start some soul-searching—business owners, the Tourism Directorate, and the State Tourism Secretariat must work together to see where we stand and how to move forward.”

During the forums, speakers explored strategies for drawing new visitors and keeping repeat travelers engaged. Participants emphasized the need to produce fresh content tailored to both national and international audiences. “We need to generate more content for the port,” Vizcaíno Rendón said. “Content that appeals to the national and international market, and why not, look to other countries—take advantage of all the federal communication that exists with South America and Europe.”

Panelists also noted that Puerto Vallarta’s brand suffers when it leans too heavily on familiar draws like beaches and nightlife. To stand out, the city must develop niche experiences—such as culinary tours, eco-adventures and cultural festivals—that go beyond the well-trod paths. Representatives from Airbnb urged local operators to embrace community-based tourism, while Grupo Posadas stressed partnerships with boutique hotels to highlight regional art and history.

Speakers from Despegar, Latin America’s leading online travel agency, pointed out that travelers now research destinations long before booking. “We see a growing appetite for immersive experiences,” said a Despegar spokesperson. “If Puerto Vallarta can offer stories—local legends, behind-the-scenes tours, off-the-beaten-path spots—it will stand out in search results and social media feeds.”

Vizcaíno Rendón said the forums concluded with a clear mandate: move from dialogue to action. “We already have enough dialogue,” he noted. “Now we need a working group that leads us to action.” He called for an immediate meeting of stakeholders to draft a concrete plan with timelines and measurable goals.

The proposed action items include:

Content creation: Produce high-quality photos, video and articles that showcase new tourist experiences.

Coordinate with federal trade offices in South America and Europe to promote themed travel packages.

Coordinate with federal trade offices in South America and Europe to promote themed travel packages. Public-private collaboration: Establish a task force of hoteliers, tour operators, municipal officials and state tourism staff to oversee project deadlines.

Establish a task force of hoteliers, tour operators, municipal officials and state tourism staff to oversee project deadlines. Experience development: Pilot at least three new tourism products—such as a maritime heritage trail, a farm-to-table culinary route or a sunset wildlife cruise—by next high season.

By focusing on fresh content and diversified attractions, Puerto Vallarta aims to maintain its reputation as a leading beach destination while opening doors to new markets. As Vizcaíno Rendón concluded, “Renewing Puerto Vallarta’s image isn’t just about branding; it’s about creating meaningful reasons for people to visit again and again.”