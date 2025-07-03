Puerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets.

Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a series of forums organized by the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat, Francisco Vizcaíno Rendón, president of Coparmex in Puerto Vallarta, highlighted the urgent need to “renew the image of the port and diversify the tourist offer.”

Vizcaíno Rendón called the gatherings “a very important exercise,” praising the open exchange among industry experts from Airbnb, Grupo Posadas and Despegar. “These are powerful brands that market us globally,” he said. “It was interesting to see how they view Puerto Vallarta. We have to learn from those perspectives and start some soul-searching—business owners, the Tourism Directorate, and the State Tourism Secretariat must work together to see where we stand and how to move forward.”

During the forums, speakers explored strategies for drawing new visitors and keeping repeat travelers engaged. Participants emphasized the need to produce fresh content tailored to both national and international audiences. “We need to generate more content for the port,” Vizcaíno Rendón said. “Content that appeals to the national and international market, and why not, look to other countries—take advantage of all the federal communication that exists with South America and Europe.”

Panelists also noted that Puerto Vallarta’s brand suffers when it leans too heavily on familiar draws like beaches and nightlife. To stand out, the city must develop niche experiences—such as culinary tours, eco-adventures and cultural festivals—that go beyond the well-trod paths. Representatives from Airbnb urged local operators to embrace community-based tourism, while Grupo Posadas stressed partnerships with boutique hotels to highlight regional art and history.

Speakers from Despegar, Latin America’s leading online travel agency, pointed out that travelers now research destinations long before booking. “We see a growing appetite for immersive experiences,” said a Despegar spokesperson. “If Puerto Vallarta can offer stories—local legends, behind-the-scenes tours, off-the-beaten-path spots—it will stand out in search results and social media feeds.”

Vizcaíno Rendón said the forums concluded with a clear mandate: move from dialogue to action. “We already have enough dialogue,” he noted. “Now we need a working group that leads us to action.” He called for an immediate meeting of stakeholders to draft a concrete plan with timelines and measurable goals.

The proposed action items include:

  • Content creation: Produce high-quality photos, video and articles that showcase new tourist experiences.
  • Market outreach: Coordinate with federal trade offices in South America and Europe to promote themed travel packages.
  • Public-private collaboration: Establish a task force of hoteliers, tour operators, municipal officials and state tourism staff to oversee project deadlines.
  • Experience development: Pilot at least three new tourism products—such as a maritime heritage trail, a farm-to-table culinary route or a sunset wildlife cruise—by next high season.

By focusing on fresh content and diversified attractions, Puerto Vallarta aims to maintain its reputation as a leading beach destination while opening doors to new markets. As Vizcaíno Rendón concluded, “Renewing Puerto Vallarta’s image isn’t just about branding; it’s about creating meaningful reasons for people to visit again and again.”

Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
  • no-damage-jalisco-hurricane-flossieNo Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away While Mexico's Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region. The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
Scroll to Top