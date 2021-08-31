Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 31, 2021

In this news brief: Hurricane leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta; Donations for victims at DIF; COVID cases decrease 46% in Puerto Vallarta

Clean up begins after Hurricane Nora leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta begins cleaning up after Hurricane Nora caused damage that left two people dead and one missing in Puerto Vallarta. The passing of the hurricane caused the collapse of several buildings, including a small hotel on the Rio Cuale, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, that killed a 13-year-old boy. The bridge between centro and the romantic zone also collapsed.

Donation centers open to support victims of storm

In total, over 200 people were evacuated from their homes. DIF Vallarta has opened two donation centers and is asking for donations of canned foods, clothes, blankets, and towels to help victims of the hurricane. Donations can be taken to the DIF offices on Paseo de las Palmas and Calle Valentín Gómez Farías.

COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta decrease 46% last week

Puerto Vallarta ended last week with 46% decrease in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week. While Hurricane Nora interrupted testing and vaccination days in Puerto Vallarta, they have resumed today and new vaccination schedules are expected to be announced in the coming days.

