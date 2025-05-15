Puerto Vallarta Partners with Jalisco Government to Deploy Over 300 Free Wi-Fi Hotspots

Puerto Vallarta and the Jalisco Internet Access and Connectivity Agency have signed an agreement to install and upgrade more than 300 free Wi-Fi access points across schools, plazas and key tourist areas, marking a major push for digital inclusion and smart-city services.

