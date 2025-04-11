Puerto Vallarta Poised to Host the Ariel Awards, the Most Important Awards in the Mexican Film Industry

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The renowned Ariel Awards, the most important awards in the Mexican film industry, may soon light up the famed shores of Puerto Vallarta for their third consecutive year in Jalisco, signaling the state’s growing importance in the national and international film industry. According to Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism Michelle Fridman, officials are finalizing talks to transition the prestigious ceremony from its previous location in Guadalajara to the coastal resort town.