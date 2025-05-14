Puerto Vallarta Pride 2025: Dates, Schedule, and Must-See Events

Discover Puerto Vallarta Pride 2025: dates, theme, parade, block party, gala, film screenings, and full schedule to plan your ultimate Pride week.

Puerto Vallarta Pride 2025 will run from May 17 to 25 under the theme “The Future Has No Gender,” marking the 12th edition of Mexico’s premier LGBTQ+ celebration. Against the backdrop of the Pacific coast, this year’s festival is expected to draw approximately 40,000 visitors from around the globe, reinforcing Puerto Vallarta’s status as one of Latin America’s top Pride destinations.