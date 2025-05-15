Puerto Vallarta Pride 2025 Kicks Off with March Against Homophobia on May 17

As Puerto Vallarta Pride 2025 begins, the March Against Homophobia takes place Saturday, May 17, uniting LGBTIQ+ collectives, activists and allies to demand an end to discrimination and celebrate sexual and gender diversity in Puerto Vallarta.

