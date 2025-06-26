Puerto Vallarta receives 265,098 cruise passengers so far in 2025, slightly down from last year

Cruise tourism in Puerto Vallarta brought in 265,098 passengers from January to May 2025, a slight 0.7% drop compared to the same period in 2024.

Puerto Vallarta welcomed a total of 265,098 international cruise passengers between January and May 2025, according to new data from the National Port System Administration (Asipona). The figure reflects the continued strength of cruise tourism in the region, though it represents a slight dip of 0.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Cruise arrivals remain one of the cornerstones of Puerto Vallarta’s tourism economy, regularly bringing thousands of visitors to the city’s port. April was the most active month so far this year, with more than 65,000 passengers disembarking in the city. The cruise terminals saw a more balanced distribution of passengers across the first five months, unlike last year when January saw a notable spike.

In 2024, the city received 267,044 cruise tourists during the same five-month window, with January alone accounting for 72,889 passengers—making it the standout month of that year. By contrast, the 2025 cruise season started more moderately and spread more evenly across the months.

The difference year-over-year is modest—1,946 fewer visitors—but still enough to mark a decline. Industry observers note that fluctuations of this size are not uncommon and often depend on global travel trends, cruise line scheduling, and other external factors.

Despite the small drop, Puerto Vallarta maintains a firm grip as one of the leading cruise destinations on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The city’s port infrastructure, proximity to the city center, and wide range of excursions continue to make it an appealing stop for cruise lines and tourists alike.

Local tourism officials remain optimistic. They point to ongoing investments in port facilities, improved coordination with cruise operators, and sustained demand for Mexico’s Pacific destinations. “The slight drop in numbers does not diminish the importance of cruise tourism for our city,” said a representative from the local tourism board. “We continue to focus on offering an unforgettable experience to every visitor who arrives by sea.”

So far in 2025, cruise passengers have continued to fuel economic activity across Puerto Vallarta’s hotels, restaurants, shops, and tour services. Though the numbers are marginally down, the city’s maritime tourism sector is still contributing significantly to its economy.

As the second half of the year approaches—with the start of the high-season months in the fall—expectations remain high that Puerto Vallarta will close out the year with strong cruise traffic.

The full-year figures for 2024 showed Puerto Vallarta hosting over half a million cruise passengers. If current trends continue, 2025 could land just shy of that mark but still maintain the port’s standing as a key destination on the Pacific cruise circuit.