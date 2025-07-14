Second Crocodile Killed in Puerto Vallarta This Month Raises Alarm Among Environmental Authorities

Puerto Vallarta authorities investigate a second violent crocodile killing in July. Two suspects were detained as concerns rise over threats to local wildlife.

Puerto Vallarta’s growing wildlife crisis deepened this weekend after the body of a nearly three-meter crocodile was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning, marking the second such incident in less than two weeks. Authorities have confirmed that two men were taken into custody in connection with the killing.

According to police reports, the reptile—measuring 2.92 meters—was found bound and lifeless, showing . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter