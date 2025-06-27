Puerto Vallarta takes historic step with new addiction prevention agency

Puerto Vallarta marked the International Day Against Addictions with the TUCA Parade and a citizen forum, launching Mexico’s first municipal addiction prevention agency.

Puerto Vallarta marked a milestone in public health policy by commemorating the International Day Against Addictions with a powerful public demonstration and a new institutional approach. The event, known as the TUCA Parade, was paired with a citizen forum dedicated to addiction prevention and treatment, underscoring the growing recognition of substance abuse as a public crisis—not just a personal struggle.

In a groundbreaking move, the municipal government announced the creation of a specialized unit—the Subdirectorate of Addiction Prevention. This new agency, led by Ana Patricia Martínez García, is the first of its kind at the municipal level in Mexico, and represents a significant step toward addressing the root causes and consequences of addiction within the community.

The TUCA Parade began at the Sheraton Hotel and made its way toward the iconic Malecón Arches. Participants included a caravan of vehicles from local rehabilitation centers, all displaying prevention slogans and messages of hope. Residents and onlookers joined in solidarity, creating a vibrant and united front against the silent epidemic of addiction.

During the citizen forum, Ana Patricia Martínez García spoke candidly about the social reality often masked by Vallarta’s image as a tropical tourist paradise. “Behind the beaches and resorts, there are young people who have fallen into substance abuse, mothers grieving their children, and families torn apart by the violence and despair that addiction can bring,” she said.

Councilwoman Laurel Carrillo, who serves as president of the Health and Addiction Prevention Commission, reaffirmed the municipal government’s ongoing commitment to supporting those battling addiction. She highlighted the importance of both institutional support and community awareness in fostering effective long-term solutions.

Also speaking at the forum was José Guadalupe Barragán, president of Red Rehabilita, a network of rehabilitation centers across Mexico. He stressed that while willpower is crucial, recovery also demands collective responsibility and sustained partnerships. “To build a Vallarta without addictions, we need real alliances—between civil society, treatment centers, and the government,” Barragán said.

The event concluded with a ceremony recognizing newly trained addiction counselors, reflecting a broader push to professionalize care and recovery services in the city. Special acknowledgment was given to Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal, who has championed social reintegration through initiatives like involving those in recovery in beach cleanup activities.

Mayor Luis Munguía’s administration framed the initiative as a turning point, one that demonstrates how government and society can collaborate to transform lives. “When we unite with a shared purpose, we can build paths of hope and resilience,” said a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

Puerto Vallarta’s move is not only a local achievement—it sets a precedent for other municipalities across Mexico. By taking proactive steps and recognizing addiction as a public health issue rather than a moral failing, the city is carving out a model of compassion-driven policy and community engagement.

As the Subdirectorate of Addiction Prevention begins its work, residents and local leaders alike are watching closely. There is hope that this bold step will not only address the challenges Vallarta faces today but also lay the groundwork for healthier, stronger communities in the future.